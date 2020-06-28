Megan Fox Looks Effortlessly Chic During Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to warmth factors up.

On Saturday, the two were being noticed keeping arms and taking pleasure in a passionate day night time in Malibu, Calif. With remain-at-property orders turning out to be considerably less stringent in Los Angeles county, it seems the dynamic duo determined to dine-in at the superstar sizzling place Nobu.

For their night time out, Megan dressed up in an easily stylish outfit and opted for an all-black vibe. The actress slipped into a bralette that she wore beneath her equipped blazer. She also donned skintight, patent leather-based trousers that she paired with strappy sandal heels. Her components involved a gold necklace and charcoal-coloured clutch.

Together with her trendy ensemble, Megan’s beauty was just as swoon-deserving. The Jennifer’s Entire body star rocked sexy free waves with a center portion and smooth-glam make-up. All in all, it was a head-turning lewk!

Machine Gun Kelly, whose authentic title is Colson Baker, also seemed dapper for their day night time.