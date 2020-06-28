Maynard police issue silver alert for missing 86-year-old woman

Law enforcement have turned to the general public for aid acquiring a Maynard woman thought to be missing considering that Saturday afternoon.

Maynard Law enforcement Main Michael Noble explained 86-12 months-aged Betty Thorndike was previous witnessed close to three:45 p.m. Saturday when she was touring on Route 117 west and stopped to check with an officer for instructions to an deal with in Plymouth, in accordance to a information launch.

Thorndike was driving a 2014 grey Honda Accord with the Massachusetts registration PL401.

Later on that working day, the officer reportedly checked with the place she experienced been driving to, hoping to verify her protection, and uncovered she experienced under no circumstances arrived.

In accordance to a preliminary investigation, Thorndike suffers from memory impairment and she experienced lately moved to Maynard from Plymouth.

Law enforcement issued a silver alert for her Saturday, and as of Sunday early morning, her whereabouts are however mysterious.

Maynard police are urging any individual who thinks they may possibly have situated Thorndike to simply call officers at 978-897-1011.