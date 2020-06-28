Man Shoots, Kills Alleged Suspect Of Carjacking Attempt In Dallas, Police Say – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – A gentleman shot and killed an armed suspect who allegedly experimented with to carjack him at a park in Dallas on Saturday, law enforcement mentioned.

Police mentioned they responded to a taking pictures at William Blair Park in the 3000 block of Rochester Avenue at close to 10:20 p.m.

In accordance to law enforcement, Mark Piper, 51, informed them he was standing exterior his car or truck when an unknown male pointed a gun at him and received into his vehicle.

Police mentioned Piper then took out his individual gun and shot the alleged suspect, killing him.

Immediately after interviewing Piper and other witnesses in the location, law enforcement mentioned the scenario will be referred to a Dallas County grand jury.

Everyone who might have even further data is questioned to simply call law enforcement at 214.422.9275.