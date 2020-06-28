Man In His 20s Fatally Shot In Hacienda Heights; Probe Underway – Los Angeles

HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday ongoing to look into the instances encompassing the taking pictures dying of a gentleman in Hacienda Heights.

The incident unfolded just immediately after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Turnbull Canyon Highway south of Northview Terrace.

It was there that deputies ended up identified as to reply to a “shots fired” simply call. When they arrived, they situated a gentleman who experienced been shot at the very least when.

The target was pronounced useless at the scene. He was explained as a gentleman in his 20s.

No additional facts ended up right away offered.

Everyone with much more data was requested to simply call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Murder Bureau at (323) 890-5500.