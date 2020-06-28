Man fatally shot following suspected fight in Denver near Park Avenue West

A gentleman shot Saturday evening in the 3600 block of Park Avenue West in Denver has died of his accidents, law enforcement explained.

Denver law enforcement explained in a tweet close to 10:45 p.m. Saturday that an grownup male taking pictures sufferer was transported to a clinic. Sunday early morning, they adopted up by stating the sufferer experienced been pronounced lifeless, and the circumstance is now a murder investigation.

Law enforcement feel the incident started out as a fight, in accordance to a tweet. Two other grownup males have been taken to the clinic with accidents that have been not existence-threatening, law enforcement explained.

No arrests have been produced, and everyone with data is requested to phone Criminal offense Stoppers at 720-913-Quit.