Love & Hiphop Star Teairra Mari Lost 50 Lbs – She’s No Longer A BBW! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Love &amp Hip Hop star Teairra Mari experienced blown up in fat, to more than 200 kilos. But MTO Information has verified that the truth star has dieted, and now she appears far better than at any time.

To give you an thought of exactly where she was just a number of yrs in the past. Her are some photographs of the VH1 star:

teairra-mari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR