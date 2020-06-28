Lizzo Reminds Us We’re All Winners During 2020 BET Awards Acceptance Speech

Lizzo does not need to have a trophy to nevertheless come to feel excellent as hell.

At the virtual 2020 BET Awards, the celebrity singer nabbed the trophy for Ideal Woman R,ampB/Pop Artist, beating out Beyoncé, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Kehlani and Summer season Walker. And her at-residence acceptance speech warrants an accolade of its very own.

“Thank you so much BET and thank you to all the wonderfully talented, beautiful Black women that I share this category with,” she started. “Beyoncé, thank you for everything that you’ve done for Black culture. I have to say that three years ago, I sat in the audience at the BET Awards and I didn’t win anything. But I still went home and felt like a winner.”

Appear the 2019 award exhibit, she executed a jaw-dropping medley of her hits “Good As Hell” and “Truth Hurts” on the principal phase. And however she was nominated for Ideal Woman Hip-Hop Artist, she nevertheless went residence vacant handed. Or at the very least, which is what some viewers could have assumed at the time.