Lazarus Chakwera inaugurated as Malawi’s new president

Next a challenging-fought marketing campaign, Chakwera urged countrywide reconciliation in his inaugural speech in the money, Lilongwe, and spoke right to supporters of defeated incumbent president Peter Mutharika.

“Perhaps the prospect of my presidency fills you with fear and grief. I want you to remember one thing, that this new Malawi is a home to you, too,” mentioned Chakwera. “So long as I am its president it will be a home in which you, too, will prosper.”

Chakwera gained with 58.57% of votes forged, beating the incumbent president Peter Mutharika, in accordance to formal outcomes introduced by the Malawi Electoral Fee Saturday evening. There have been evening-prolonged celebrations in the towns and cities throughout the state.

Chakwera, 65, mentioned mentioned it was an honor to stand in advance of inaugural group as their president.

“It’s an honor that feels me with unspeakable joy and immense gratitude. It’s an honor forged in the furnace of your desire and your demand for change,” he mentioned.

Chakwera’s election arrived immediately after months of identified avenue protests towards the outcomes of the election additional than a yr in the past, in Might 2019, in which Mutharika experienced been declared the winner. The Constitutional Court docket struck down the outcomes, citing common irregularities which includes the use of correction fluid on ballots. It was just the 2nd in Africa that a court docket has overturned a presidential election, adhering to a ruling on Kenya’s vote in 2017.

The Malawi Human Suitable Fee, just one of the observers, endorsed the the rerun election as tranquil and clear.

The defeated incumbent Mutharika criticized the rerun election as “the worst in Malawi’s history” but he urged the state to “move on peacefully” talking to the media in Blantyre on Saturday.

Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Social gathering issued a assertion on Saturday contacting on the electoral fee to annul the outcomes of the 2nd vote and declare a 3rd election, but Mutharika did not get in touch with for that when he spoke to the push.

Acknowledging the discontent of Mutharika’s supporters, Chakwera requested them in his inaugural speech to give him a possibility to gain their rely on and to make his election a earn for all Malawians.

“Those of you that celebrate, celebrate with a humanness that all Malawians deserve so that we have the magnanimity of celebrating a victory that is not for one man, not for one woman, not for one party, not for one group, but for all of us together,” mentioned Chakwera. “That is how we will fulfill the dream of a new Malawi that will be for everyone.”