Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With a Larger-Than-Life Party

In real Khloe Kardashian style, she celebrated her 36th birthday with a bang!

On Saturday, the Preserving Up With the Kardashians star kicked off her b-working day festivities by reading through “sweet and beautiful messages” from her enthusiasts and followers.

“Hi you guys!!!! It’s barely 9 AM and I am flooded with so many sweet and beautiful messages,” she wrote on Twitter. “I love you guys so much and I could not feel more loved! Thank you 1 million times thank you!! I love you ALL.”

Soon right after, Khloe teased guiding-the-scenes photos of her greater-than-daily life celebration strategies. On Instagram Tales, she confirmed off the enormous pink balloons that loaded her house (and also spelled her nickname Koko), the spectacular bouquets of bouquets she obtained and the yummy treats that were being shown.

Furthermore, the Excellent American founder experienced an inflatable slide that highlighted her encounter. Of course, seriously! And that was not the only matter she experienced with her well-known seems to be. Pillows, cookies and a lot more featured images of herself.