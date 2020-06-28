Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor wish Aanand L Rai a happy birthday with cute pictures

These days observed filmmaker Aanand L Rai celebrates his 49th birthday and the director is flooded with birthday needs on social media. The director who has manufactured some fantastic movies like Tanu Weds Manu franchise, Raanjhanaa and Zero has some of his major women wishing him on Instagram.

Aanand L Rai and Sonam Kapoor collaboration with Raanjhanaa experienced proved to be a strike. Additionally it was just one of the very best performances Sonam Kapoor gave in her occupation and she constantly many thanks the director for trusting her with these kinds of a daring and distinct function. Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her favorite director. She shared a candid photo from the established and captioned it declaring, “happy happy birthday Anand sir! Thanks for changing everything in my life. Forever indebted to you, for having the confidence in me. Also cannot wait to eat with you again… @aanandlrai.” Nicely, the actress did glow in the movie and we would definitely enjoy to observe them once again on the large display.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram tale and shared a photo with the director and claimed, “@aanadlrai… happiest birthday to u. The bestest year and all the love to u… missing our times on set a lot.” The director and the actress labored jointly in Zero and regardless of getting a modest function, Katrina Kaif was referred to as the very best matter about the film and her function received her accolades.

The director’s following is Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.