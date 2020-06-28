Joseph Fiennes to Lead True-Story Movie ‘The Ice Man’

WENN

The ‘American Horror Tale: Asylum’ actor has boarded the impending element movie about serious sportsman Wim Hof as a major actor and government producer.

Joseph Fiennes has been forged as serious winter season sportsman Wim Hof in new biographical element, “The Ice Male“.

The actor is in excess of the moon about depicting the Dutch star, who is well known for breaking chilly publicity data by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in shorts and jogging a 50 percent-marathon barefoot previously mentioned the Arctic Circle amid other stunts.

“To carry the incredible Wim Hof message and to bring the extraordinary journey of the Ice Man to the greater consciousness is a unique privilege,” Fiennes tells The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Ice Man”, a doing work title, is composed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Jeff Pope, who was moved to pen a script about the 61-yr-aged Dutch athlete’s impressive achievements, which also references the progress of his well known Wim Hof System (WHM) respiration approach.

“Wim is like an iceberg,” author Pope gushes. “There’s a little bit we all know about him poking above the water – the bit that tells us to ‘breathe, motherfu**er’, but there is so much more to his story that this project will explore. His has been a life full of tragedy, exploration, perseverance and, ultimately, redemption. Now is the right moment for Wim-time.”

“The Ice Man” will be created by Debbie Grey, with Fiennes and Pope on board as government producers.