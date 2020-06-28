John Legend’s Wife Chrissy Removes Implants; Shows Off New ‘Flat’ Chest!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

John Legend’s spouse Chrissy Teigen latest underwent medical procedures to take away her previous breast implants. The 34-yr-previous unveiled her new boobs in an Instagram Tale on Thursday.

“I feel good, so don’t worry about me. And here’s my new boob. Yay!” She explained, pulling her leading down and cupping a breast to give supporters various angles of the article-op effects.

In this article is her pic:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR