John Legend’s Wife Chrissy Removes Implants; Shows Off New ‘Flat’ Chest!

John Legend’s spouse Chrissy Teigen latest underwent medical procedures to take away her previous breast implants. The 34-yr-previous unveiled her new boobs in an Instagram Tale on Thursday.

“I feel good, so don’t worry about me. And here’s my new boob. Yay!” She explained, pulling her leading down and cupping a breast to give supporters various angles of the article-op effects.

In this article is her pic:

Chrissy experienced her breast augmented 10 yrs back. But she statements that she’s getting difficulties with them, so she’s experiencing them taken out.

“So I posted myself getting a covid test on the Twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon,” Teigen wrote. “A good deal of persons are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I will just say it listed here: I am receiving my boobs out! They’ve been wonderful to me for numerous yrs but I am just in excess of it.

“I might like to be ready to zip a costume in my measurement, lay on my stomach with pure comfort and ease! No biggie! So will not fear about me! All excellent. I will nonetheless have boobs, they are going to just be pure body fat. Which is all a tit is in the initial position. A dumb, miraculous bag of body fat.”

In this article was what Chrissy seemed like just before the medical procedures: