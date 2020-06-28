Jennifer Hudson Channels Aretha Franklin at the BET Awards & in All-New Respect Teaser

This overall performance of “Young, Gifted and Black” arrived mere times ahead of an all-new teaser trailer dropped for Respect. Directed by Liesl Tommy, Respect follows Franklin (performed by Hudson)’s lifetime from her childhood times to her worldwide fame.

The initial trailer for the movie dropped in December 2019, a single yr prior to the bio-pic’s genuine launch day. “Much R.E.S.P.E.C.T to the queen of soul,” Hudson tweeted at the time.

In addition to Hudson, Respect stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner and Mary J. Blige.