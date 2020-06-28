Jada Pinkett Smith and Son Jaden Blast YouTuber Shane Dawson for ‘Sexualizing’ 11-Year-Old Willow

WENN

The ‘Matrix’ star isn’t really using Shane’s ‘excuses,’ whilst her son is ‘disgusted’ immediately after an previous clip resurfaced of the actor/comic seemingly masturbating to a poster of youthful Willow.

Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden Smith are enraged by YouTuber Shane Dawson‘s previous clip. On Saturday, June 27, the mom-son pair known as out the actor/comic immediately after a movie resurfaced of him showing up to masturbate to a poster of Willow Smith, when she was 11.

The “Gotham” alum and her son Jade blasted Shane one particular working day immediately after he apologized for previous video clips of him putting on blackface and his previous feedback about kids. Refusing to just take his apology, the 48-yr-previous actress and spouse of Will Smith tweeted, “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”

Jada’s 21-yr-previous son and Willow’s more mature brother Jaden took to his possess Twitter site to respond to Shane’s movie. “SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU,” he wrote. “YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT.”

He also touched on Shane’s blackface video clips, incorporating in a different tweet, “This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay.”

In the meantime, in his 20-moment “Taking Accountability” movie, Shane apologized for quite a few of his previous contents, but did not point out Willow. “Blackface was something that I did a lot. Like, I did it a lot on my channel. There’s no excuse for it, there’s literally no excuse,” he admitted. “I made a video six years ago talking about it and I gave excuses. I knew it was wrong, I knew I never wanted to do it again, but I didn’t do the work. I didn’t actually look into the history of it and why it’s so wrong, and why people were so upset.”

“Mainly because my justification [was] ‘I was just currently being amusing, I adore black folks, I am not a racist. I was attempting to be amusing.’ All of that is silly and improper. And I set that on to the web as an grownup, and that is crazy,” he ongoing.

The 31-yr-previous YouTube star also apologized for his previous “inappropriate” feedback about kids. “I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child, like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that is inappropriate,” so he claimed.

“That is disgusting, that is gross, it is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny or, like ‘Oh my god, my child molester character,’ or whatever,” he discussed his previous steps. “It’s all gross and I promise that is not real, that is not me.”