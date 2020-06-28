Iconic Pink Triangle Lights Up Over San Francisco’s Castro – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — The legendary image of San Francisco Delight — the Pink Triangle — lit up the sky about the Castro District Saturday night time.

For the 1st time in it is 25 12 months heritage, the legendary triangle has been illuminated with two,700 LED nodes.

SF Delight organizers partnered with Illuminate — the identical crew powering the Bay Lights Task on the Bay Bridge– to light-weight up the Pink Triangle, the classic image of hope, resilience and satisfaction erected each and every 12 months on Twin Peaks for the duration of the city’s Delight celebration.

“It’s always wonderful that this symbol of oppression has become a tool for education, a call for resistance, and ultimately a symbol of liberation,” stated San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

The illuminated Pink Triangle be on screen for the coming months.

It will be noticeable throughout the bay and even into place. NASA programs to consider a photograph of it.