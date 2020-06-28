Hundreds take part in Taiwan Pride march

The Taiwanese cash held its once-a-year LGBT satisfaction parade on Sunday, generating it 1 of the couple of locations in the entire world to host this sort of activities amid international coronavirus constraints.

LGBT supporters marched regardless of the hefty in rain in solidarity with these not able to show up at satisfaction activities thanks to cancellations and postponements in the relaxation of the entire world.

A lot of wore rainbow-colored surgical masks as they marched by way of the cash of the only state in Asia wherever identical-intercourse relationship is authorized.

The march finished soon immediately after the rain stopped, with supporters hugging and getting pictures with the rainbow flag.