Hulk Hogan’s Son Puts Tyga On Blast For Sliding In His Girlfriend’s DMs

What in the appreciate triangle do we have below? Hulk Hogan’s son Nick Hogan was not also happy when he observed a different male in his girlfriend’s DMs and that male just takes place to be a renowned rapper.

Nick Hogan uncovered Tyga for sliding into his girlfriend Tana Lea’s DMs. He shared a screenshot of the concept in issue and his reaction to Tyga in Tana’s DMs, which was just a selfie inquiring Tyga, “what’s up.”

The screenshot also uncovered that Tyga observed the concept but it was not crystal clear if he responded soon after the truth.

Nick Hogan laughed it off but taking into consideration Tana is a pornographic actress, he may well be utilized to blocking men making an attempt to get at his girl.

Tana herself joined in 1 the pleasurable, co-signing her boo blocking Tyga’s shot.

“Nick’s arms were so big I was like babe. Stop flexing. Stop being so wide,” she commented beneath Nick’s IG publish.

Very well, it was all pleasurable and jokes right up until T-Uncooked himself joined the celebration and shared his possess receipts!

Soon soon after The Shade Area shared Nick’s original publish, Tyga dropped some DMs of his possess, exhibiting that Tana experienced despatched what appeared to be some flirtatious messages above the previous two yrs and properly turned the interest on her.

1 of the messages uncovered Tana experienced despatched Tyga a couple of coronary heart eyes emojis to a video clip of Tyga driving a bike. The other concept he shared confirmed that she supported his Billboard functionality.

Now, the intent driving the messages may well have been harmless but 1 point was crystal clear, Tyga shared the receipts in his protection to allow it be regarded that if everyone was in the DMs, it was Tana 1st.

Tyga also stepped into The Shade Area to back again up his tale, responding to Nick Hogan’s publish by basically expressing, “Not my problem.”

Whew! Tana and Nick may well have some points to explore now! We’ll hold you posted.

