Hugo’s Tacos In Atwater Village Says Staff Have Had ‘Objects’, ‘Liquid Thrown At Them’ Over Mask Conflicts – Los Angeles

ATWATER VILLAGE (CBSLA) — Hugo’s Tacos in Atwater Village has opted to near quickly soon after it claims its workers have been given thrust again from shoppers refusing to honor the mask mandate.

On a signal posted on its window, it mentioned in element:

“Our Taco stands are exhausted by the constant conflicts over guests refusing to wear masks. Staff have been harassed, called numerous names, and had objects and liquids thrown at them.”

The detect went on to say that the site would be “taking a break to recharge,” but that other destinations would keep on being open up.

Hugo’s Tacos is the most recent entity suffering from backlash from shoppers above mask mandates.

On Saturday, a shopper at a North Hollywood Trader Joe’s was filmed possessing an offended outburst soon after getting advised to don a mask within the shop. The incident was caught on cellphone video clip and shared broadly on social media, garnering much more than 7 million sights as of Saturday night time.

Correct now, 31 states do not mandate that persons don masks when out in community 19 states, which includes California, do.