Hilarious! Varun Dhawan claims God clicks his shirtless pictures

Varun Dhawan is 1 actor who enjoys to flaunt his overall body and even present how tough he operates on it. Amidst quarantine he has been often sharing his training films with his followers.

Yesterday Varun Dhawan shared a shirtless simply click of himself, wherever he’s witnessed in his yellow shorts and flaunting his toned back again. The simply click definitely grabbed all the eyeballs but Dino Morea experienced a incredibly fascinating concern to question the actor. Hunting at his incredibly hot simply click which definitely does not search like a selfie, Dino dropped a remark inquiring ‘Who’s having the pic VD?’ and inserted pondering-emojis. Varun Dhawan shortly replied to him indicating ‘god’ Now which is 1 witty reply by the actor.

Verify out the submit and the remark in this article.











Varun Dhawan’s upcoming is Coolie No one wherever he will be witnessed with Sara Ali Khan. The movie was intended to launch in May possibly but because of to the closure of the theatres due to the fact of the pandemic, the film’s launch day is but to be finalized. Varun Dhawan shares new posters from the movie often and the past time, trying to keep in head the existing circumstance, his poster experienced him donning a coolie-cap and also a mask.