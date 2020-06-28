‘High School Musical’ Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations ‘Fabricated’

Twitter

The previous ‘High School Musical: The Musical’ actor vehemently denies rumors suggesting he sexually assaulted a younger feminine admirer for the duration of an face in 2019.

“Substantial School Musical: The Musical: The Sequence” actor Joshua Bassett has fired back again at allegations of sexual assault manufactured in opposition to him on social media.

Bassett is the most current significant-profile star to be named in very similar allegations on social media right after Cole Sprouse and Justin Bieber had been earlier referenced in very similar social media posts.

In her submit, a 16-calendar year-previous named Grace recalled assembly the actor in 2019 when she was in New York and claimed he led her to a distant alleyway and experimented with kissing her when she requested him for a image collectively.

In accordance to her account, he ongoing to sexually assault her regardless of her inquiring him to halt, groping her trousers and violently grabbing her wrists so she could not escape. Ultimately, she fled and experimented with to faux like practically nothing took place. “BELIEVE THE VICTIMS. It’s a very scary situation to be in and you will never understand unless you’ve been in one before. I know a lot of people won’t believe me because he’s so popular but I just wanted to let this out,” Grace wrote.

Addressing the accusations on his very own account, the 19-calendar year-previous singer/actor insisted the allegations are not correct.

“It has come to my attention that a now deactivated account has spread rumors about me regarding a fabricated encounter with a fan accusing me of sexual assault,” he penned. “This abhorrent rumor is absolutely false, and dangerous to actual victims with real stories.”

“I’m sick to my stomach that someone would recklessly perpetuate such defamatory claims. it is vital to respect all peoples boundaries at all times. be kind and be good,” he included.