Frey, Arradondo Roll Out Tighter Rules On Officer Body Camera Review & Reporting

MINNEAPOLIS () — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Law enforcement Main Medaria Arradondo on Sunday declared the 1st of what will be a sequence of new general public basic safety coverage reforms.

The new guidelines tighten guidelines for officer overall body digicam critique and reporting by avoiding Minneapolis officers concerned in essential incidents from examining overall body digicam footage prior to finishing an original law enforcement report.

“In instances when an officer faces charges and a potential conviction, a clear understanding of what the officer perceived is an essential factor,” mentioned Frey. “Requiring officers who may become suspects to complete a police report before reviewing body cam footage will help ensure that investigators, attorneys, and jurors receive a transparent account of how an officer remembers the incident – one that hasn’t been influenced by other evidence.”

Officers say the current guidelines are developed to greater seize officers’ perceptions and variables thought to exist at the time an officer acted.

“The new standards align expectations for officers involved in critical incidents with the rules for civilian subjects, who are not allowed to watch body camera footage for an incident in which they may be a potential suspect in Minneapolis and in most police departments in the country,” mentioned Arradondo. “The policies also restrict consultation with certain representatives immediately following a critical incident and clarify time requirements for reporting.”

The new guidelines will acquire outcome on June 30.