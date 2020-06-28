Fourth of July flyover: Dept. of Defense plans aerial salute in Boston

With the coronavirus pandemic lurking in the track record, and Boston’s yearly Boston Pops Fireworks Breathtaking canceled, this year’s Fourth of July weekend celebrations are seemingly a bust — but if you preserve your eyes to the sky, you are in for a demonstrate.

The Division of Defense is preparing an aerial salute to a number of metropolitan areas that performed roles in the American Revolution, which include Boston.

Flyovers will commence in Boston in advance of heading to New York Metropolis, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, in accordance to a Pentagon information launch.

From Baltimore, officers stated the plane will sign up for other DOD and heritage jets in the Salute to The us in excess of the U.S. money.

The scheduled several hours for every single city’s flyover are however beneath preparing, however officers stated they’ll be saying the actual timing shortly.