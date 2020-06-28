Former Washington assistant, “Hogs” creator Joe Bugel dies at 80

Former Washington Redskins assistant mentor Joe Bugel, regarded as 1 of the prime offensive line coaches in NFL record, has died. He was 80.

Bugel died on Sunday, in accordance to a assertion from the group, which did not disclose a result in of demise.

Bugel was the architect of “The Hogs,” the dominant offensive strains that served direct the group to a few Tremendous Bowls underneath Corridor of Fame head mentor Joe Gibbs.

Bugel was the team’s offensive coordinator and offensive line mentor from 1981-82 and turned the assistant head mentor in 1983, a part he experienced till 1989 prior to starting to be the head mentor of the Phoenix Cardinals.

He returned for a next stint with the group as assistant head mentor-offense from 2004-09.

“Joe had an incredible passion for the game of football. He came to work every day with such great excitement and his players had tremendous respect for him. The strength of our coaching staff on both sides of the ball was a key reason we had so much success,” Gibbs mentioned in a assertion.

“Bugel was such a big part of that and his impact was felt not only by those Redskins teams, but truly across the entire league. I will miss his friendship and I will always cherish our late-night arguments putting together the game plan each week. Pat and I will be praying for his wife Brenda, his girls and their entire family.”

With gamers these kinds of as Jeff Bostic, Joe Jacoby and Corridor of Famer Russ Grimm on the offensive line, Washington gained the Tremendous Bowl immediately after the 1982, 1987 and 1991 seasons with a few distinct quarterbacks.

Joe Theismann, the QB for the team’s 1st Tremendous Bowl title, tweeted: “Joe Bugel was a friend as much as a coach. For those of us who had the privilege to know him we were blessed. He’ll have the best Oline in heaven. RIP Joe.”

Bugel was promoted to assistant head mentor in 1983, the 12 months the Redskins scored a then-NFL report 541 factors. That group arrived at the Tremendous Bowl, exactly where it dropped to the Los Angeles Raiders.

In his 1st 9 yrs in Washington, Bugel served the Redskins have 4 one,000-garden rushers, 1 four,000-garden passer and 9 one,000-garden receivers.

Right after his 1st stint in Washington, Bugel was employed by the Cardinals as head mentor in 1990. He led the group for 4 seasons prior to becoming a member of the Oakland Raiders as assistant head mentor/offense from 1995-96 and head mentor in 1997. He coached the offensive line for the then-San Diego Chargers from 1998-2001.

Right after a two-12 months crack from coaching, Bugel returned to the Redskins in 2004 as assistant head mentor-offense underneath Gibbs, while his major occupation was to perform with the offensive line. He stayed on as offensive line mentor in 2008 and retired subsequent the 2009 year.

“I am absolutely devastated by the news of Joe’s passing. Joe was a larger-than-life figure and a true legend of his profession,” operator Dan Snyder mentioned in a assertion.

“He exemplified what it meant to be a Redskin with his character and ability to connect with his players along with a work ethic that was unmatched. We shared a special bond and he was a great friend.”

Bugel was born on March 10, 1940. A Pittsburgh indigenous, Bugel was a two-way star in soccer at Munhall Substantial Faculty.

In 2005, he was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports activities Corridor of Fame (Western Chapter). Bugel is survived by his spouse, Brenda, and daughters Angie and Jennifer. His daughter Holly Bugel died in 2008.