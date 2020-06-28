Former Law Enforcement Officers Under Investigation Over Alleged Threats Against Activist Shaun King – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Many previous regulation enforcement officers, such as some from Southern California, are caught up in a scandal involving alleged on the net threats in opposition to an activist.

The alleged threats have been manufactured in opposition to activist and journalist Shaun King in a non-public Fb team and has prompted many law enforcement businesses, such as Lengthy Seaside and Inglewood, to look into.

Lengthy Seaside law enforcement took to Twitter following just lately mastering that 3 previous officers could probably be included.

The section issued a assertion as a final result, which go through in element:

“The Long Beach Police Department is appalled and deeply disturbed by the tone and content of the posts … and will not tolerate any bias, racism, or threats to individuals.” In addition, the Mayor of Lengthy Seaside mentioned the town is turning to the FBI to look into.

Inglewood law enforcement is also hunting into no matter if one particular of their retired officers was included. Up north, a Tracy law enforcement personnel was fired above his participation in a non-public team chat, allegedly plotting to get rid of King.