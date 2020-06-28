Florence Pugh Apologizes For Cultural Appropriation

“I was uneducated. I was unread.”
Florence Pugh has completed some reflecting and is now apologizing for cultural appropriation — like a time when she wore cornrows and a beanie “painted with the Jamaican flag colors.”
The actor posted a be aware to her Instagram, the place she recalled this minute from when she was 17. “Happy of my Rastafarian generation, I then posted about it the upcoming working day with a caption that paraphrased the lyrics to Shaggy’s tune ‘Boombastic’. I am ashamed of so numerous items in [these] sentences,” she wrote, including that it was “cruel” she “forgot” about it and “had no idea how many people were offended.”
Florence admitted, “Growing up as white and privileged allowed me to get that far and not know… Stupid doesn’t even cut it, I was uneducated. I was unread.”
“I am truly sorry to all of you that were offended for years or even just recently,” she additional. “I cannot dismiss the actions I bought into years ago, but I believe that we who were blind to such things must acknowledge them and recognize them as our faults, our ignorance, and our white privilege, and I apologize profusely that it took this long.”
