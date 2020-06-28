Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

WENN

The ‘Little Women’ actress is ‘truly sorry’ for staying complicit in cultural appropriation soon after admitting to acquiring cornrows when she’s 18 and sporting Henna in the previous.

Florence Pugh has issued a prolonged assertion admitting she was complicit in cultural appropriation for several years in advance of she ultimately understood what she was performing.

Amid ongoing Black Life Issue protests globally and phone calls for an finish to systematic racism, the “Very little Ladies” star exposed she acquired cornrows, a braided hairstyle generally worn by Black persons, when she was 18 and, soon after a discussion with a photographer pal, realized what cultural appropriation was.

“The history and heartbreak over how when Black girls do it they’re mocked and judged, but when white girls do it, it’s only then perceived as cool,” the 24-yr-previous penned.

“It was true. I could see how Black culture was being so obviously exploited. I was defensive and confused, white fragility coming out plain and simple.”

The “Midsommar” star went on to open up up about her Henna stage and exposed it was an Indian store operator who opened her eyes to the record of the pores and skin dye, which manufactured her realise she “wasn’t being respectful in how I was using it.”

“I thought because I was taught about it differently, I was an exception… Stupid doesn’t even cut it. I was uneducated. I was unread,” Florence mirrored.

“I’m truly sorry to all of you that were offended for years or even just recently,” Florence concluded. “I cannot dismiss the actions I bought into years ago, but I believe that we who were blind to such things must acknowledge them and recognize them as our faults, our ignorance and our white privilege and I apologize profusely that it took this long.”