Facebook may finally be introducing a dark mode for mobile

Immediately after launching a dark mode for its desktop interface, Facebook reportedly is screening a dark mode for its mobile applications as effectively. It is only readily available for “a small percentage of users globally right now,” in accordance to SocialMedia Currently.

Facebook launched a dark mode as component of its desktop redesign past thirty day period.

Consumers who have the new dark mode on mobile tweeted screenshots of what it appears like:

It is a little bit astonishing it is taken this prolonged for Facebook to roll out a mobile dark mode its Instagram, and WhatsApp applications have dark mode previously, as does Facebook Messenger. Twitter has experienced a variation of evening mode for its Android and iOS applications for some time, and even Google rolled out a dark mode for its application before this 12 months.

Reduced-mild and dark mode kinds — which make it possible for people to alter the qualifications coloration of an application window to black— are well-known not only simply because they make applications less difficult to check out for some people and are a little bit much more aesthetically satisfying, but simply because most dark mode variations can enable protect a device’s battery existence as effectively.

We have achieved out to Facebook for much more info about when the dark mode may be readily available in its applications for all people and will update when we listen to back again.