Dustin Poirier wins decision over Dan Hooker in UFC thriller

LAS VEGAS — Dustin Poirier received a thrilling unanimous decision over Dan Hooker on Saturday night time, surviving a brutal 2nd spherical and persevering to end a effectively-rounded effectiveness in the key function at the UFC’s company gymnasium.

Mike Perry also finished his two-combat skid with a one particular-sided unanimous decision over Mickey Gall in the penultimate combat of the UFC’s fifth consecutive lover-totally free function in its hometown.

The key function was a barn-burner from the opening spherical, with the two lightweights buying and selling wicked strikes and exhibiting small regard for protection. The 2nd spherical was a unique spectacle, with every fighter terribly hurting the other even though throwing punches and knees at complete electricity.

The combat went to the floor in the fourth spherical, and Poirier tried various submissions prior to Hooker escaped. Poirier appeared to have much more vitality remaining for the fifth spherical, and he received on all 3 playing cards: 48-47, 48-47 and 48-46.

“It was a tough one,” Poirier explained. “Dan came to fight. He’s a tough guy. He’s on the rise. He really thought he was going to get past me. I trusted in my team, in my skill and my work ethic.”

Poirier (26-six) capped his very long increase by beating Max Holloway in April 2019 for the interim light-weight title. He missing the belt to unbeaten winner Khabib Nurmagomedov previous September, and a leg injuries subsequently stored him out of the cage for the longest extend of his vocation.

He was again in wonderful type in opposition to Hooker (20-nine), the difficult kickboxing star from New Zealand who experienced received 7 of his previous 8 bouts because 2016.

Perry experienced missing 5 of his previous 7 fights, and his wild combined martial arts vocation took an additional swerve in modern months when he break up with his spouse, divided from his coaches and resolved that his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez, would be the only particular person in his corner at this combat.

Gonzalez does not have an in depth battle athletics track record, and her corner perform mainly consisted of putting an ice bag on Perry’s neck among rounds and indicating: “You’re doing great, baby.” Perry applied his remarkable hanging capabilities and an remarkable floor recreation to gain just his 2nd gain because July 2018.

“Every time we get in there, it’s all up to me,” explained Perry, who strategies to get new coaches prior to his subsequent bout. “I trained for this. I’m a professional.”

The display was the previous of 5 weekend activities at the UFC Apex gymnasium on the promotion’s company campus. The UFC has staged 8 lover-totally free activities amid the coronavirus pandemic because returning from an 8-7 days crack.

The UFC will acquire subsequent 7 days off prior to resuming opposition on July 12 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with UFC 251, a stacked pay out-for each-check out display with 3 title fights. The marketing will keep 4 reveals over 14 times at the so-referred to as “Fight Island” prior to returning stateside.

This newest Vegas display was stacked with remarkable finishes and abnormal final results.

Heavyweight Maurice Greene stopped his two-combat skid with an unorthodox submission of Gian Villante, who was on prime of Greene and evidently in management when Greene wrapped an arm about his head. Even though Greene (nine-four) did not have a standard chokehold about Villante’s neck, an fatigued Villante was not able to shift and tapped out with one:16 remaining in the combat.

Japanese welterweight Takashi Sato generated one particular of the most remarkable stoppages of the night time, beating late substitute opponent Jason Witt with a flurry of strikes in just 48 seconds.

Julian Erosa, an additional late substitute opponent, received his combat on 5 days’ recognize by forcing Sean Woodson to faucet out with a choke halfway by means of the 3rd spherical. Erosa was dropped from the UFC roster previous yr immediately after 3 straight losses, but seized his previous-moment probability to return.

A string of 5 consecutive finishes commenced with the 2nd combat of the night time. Kay Hansen, a 20-yr-aged strawweight building her UFC debut, conquer Jinh Yu Frey in the 3rd spherical with an armbar end reminiscent of her hero, Ronda Rousey.

