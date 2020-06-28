Dustin Johnson wins Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — Dustin Johnson gained the Travelers Championship on Sunday to conclude a extended drought and prolong his vocation-extended period victory streak to 13.

Johnson shut with a three-less than 67 for a one particular-stroke victory in excess of Kevin Streelman at admirer-totally free TPC River Highlands. Johnson final gained in Mexico Metropolis in March 2019.

Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus every gained in 17 consecutive several years. Johnson unsuccessful to gain in 2014, but is provided credit rating for profitable in the 2013-14 period from his victory in the tumble of 2013 in Shanghai. The tour adjusted to a wraparound period in 2013.

Johnson tapped in for par on the par-four 18th, elevated his ball to admit the smattering of applause from training course personnel and officers with no supporters permitted due to the fact of the coronavirus pandemic.

He concluded at 19-less than 261 for his 21st PGA Tour title.

Streelman also shot 67.

Mackenzie Hughes, who shot a very first-spherical 60, experienced a 67 to tie for 3rd with 23-yr-outdated Will Gordon at 17 less than. Gordon, who experienced no position on both the PGA Tour or the Korn Ferry Tour, experienced 7 birdies in a 64. He acquired a particular short-term card and limitless exemptions for the relaxation of the period.

KOREAN LPGA

POCHEON, South Korea — Ji Younger Kim produced an 18-foot eagle putt on the 2nd gap of a playoff with Minji Park to gain the Korea LPGA’s BC Card-Hankyung Ladies’ Cup.

Kim shut with a five-less than 67 to match Park at 18-less than 270 at Pocheon Hills.

Park concluded with a 66.

Equally gamers birdied the 18th on their very first added excursion down the par-five gap.