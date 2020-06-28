Dustin Johnson wins Travelers Championship for 21st PGA Tour victory

Dustin Johnson claimed his 21st PGA Tour victory with a just one-stroke gain at the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

The 2016 U.S. Open up winner carded a three-underneath 67 in the ultimate spherical at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

Johnson completed at 19 underneath, a shot obvious of Kevin Streelman (67) and two forward of Will Gordon (64) and Mackenzie Hughes (67).

The American has at the very least just one gain in 13 consecutive seasons, with his 21st PGA Tour victory also his very first given that February past yr.

Johnson experienced to endure an hourlong hold off late in the ultimate spherical because of to inclement climate.

“I putted it very nicely this week. (Saturday) I did everything really well, today I still felt like I was hitting the ball really well, I just wasn’t driving it on the fairway,” he advised CBS right after a ultimate spherical that showcased 6 birdies and a few bogeys.

“Around here the only way to be aggressive and attack these flags is be in the fairway and I didn’t hit it on the fairway enough but I figured out a way to get it done.”

Streelman, the 2014 winner, generated a bogey-absolutely free ultimate spherical that showcased a few birdies.

Kevin Na (67) completed outright fifth at 16 underneath, a shot forward of Ryan Armour (64), Brendan Steele (66), Patton Kizzire (67), Scott Stallings (67) and Bryson DeChambeau (68).

Globe No. 1 Rory McIlroy climbed into a tie for 11th many thanks to a three-underneath 67.