Diddy Congratulates Former Bad Boy Artist Shyne As He Runs For The House Of Representatives In Belize

Roommates, it seems that congratulations are in get for previous Bad Boy artist Shyne—and Diddy is the initially particular person to publicly ship excellent vibes his way. Shyne is at present working for a seat on the House of Representatives in his indigenous nation of Belize and Diddy confirmed him some big appreciate on Instagram.

Shyne has manufactured a finish pivot into a new job in politics adhering to his early 2000s good results as component of Diddy’s legendary Bad Boy file label. In an Instagram submit, Diddy confirmed his assist for Shyne as he is at present in the race for a place on the House of Representatives in Belize.

Diddy’s information examine:

“BELIZE I’m so proud of my brother @shyne_bz and the journey he is on. He is running for the House of Representatives and needs your support. #BadBoy4Life.”

You may well remember that Shyne’s songs job arrived to an abrupt halt when he was convicted in Diddy’s 1999 situation of tried murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. Shyne was then deported to his house nation of Belize adhering to his launch from jail.

While it may well seem to be that a political job for Shyne is significantly-fetched—it’s really not, as his father was elected the Primary Minister of Belize in 2008. If Shyne is elected in the approaching race as the United Democratic Party’s applicant for Belize House Of Representatives, he will do well his uncle.

