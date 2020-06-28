Denver elementary principal removed after district finds she discriminated against a Black student

A Denver elementary faculty principal has been removed from her place after a faculty district investigation located she discriminated against an eight-calendar year-previous Black student mainly because of his race.

Marisol Enriquez is no more time principal at Encourage Elementary College in northeast Denver, in accordance to a letter Denver Community Universities Superintendent Susana Cordova and other district directors despatched to Encourage households. The faculty board is established to vote Monday on regardless of whether to hearth her from the district.

“We have high standards of conduct for all DPS staff,” the letter claims. “That includes, first and foremost, an expectation that they make sure that our schools are welcoming places.”

Denver Community Universities has a heritage of institutional racism, which leaders accept persists these days. The district has numerous initiatives underway to deal with the issue, spurred in aspect by a faculty board resolution to understand Black students’ excellence.

Enriquez has appealed the district’s discrimination acquiring. She did not remark for this tale.

But her legal professional, Christopher Lujan, explained Enriquez did not address the eight-calendar year-previous student in different ways mainly because of his race. He explained there are other “objective reasons.”

Study the whole tale from our associates at chalkbeat.org.

