Dallas County Reports 570 More COVID-19 Cases Sunday, Total Now At 20,165 – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas County has, as soon as once again, damaged a each day document of new COVID-19 situations in North Texas with 570 on Sunday.

The county noted a document-higher of for the 3rd working day in a row soon after reporting 496 on Friday and 561 on Saturday. Its complete circumstance depend is now at 20,165 as places of North Texas and the point out see surges in new situations.

One particular further loss of life was also noted: an Irving male who experienced been hospitalized and did not have fundamental overall health ailments.

Officers have been involved about the amount of hospitalizations that carries on to enhance. Choose Clay Jenkins claimed final 7 days that the amount of hospitalizations in Dallas County jumped by 88% due to the fact June one.

Wellness officers claimed there are also rising studies of situations that are affiliated with “multiple large recreational and social gatherings,” which includes household get-togethers, due to the fact June one

“Today is the first day of a new week and we start with a new record of 570 COVID-19 positive cases. The more important number is hospitalizations, which has doubled this month and is the best indicator of the wide community spread we are experiencing,” Jenkins claimed.

Dallas County issued its very own ordinance final 7 days that demands experience masks within firms until eventually at minimum August four. On the other hand, Jenkins claimed Saturday he is contacting for Gov. Greg Abbott to problem a statewide buy.

Jenkins claimed he despatched a letter to Abbott, contacting for an additional remain-at-residence buy for 30 times, minimizing indoor gatherings to a 10 particular person restrict, restricting dining places to just takeout, shipping and delivery, and out of doors seating with social distancing.

On Friday, Abbott issued an buy that shut down bars for the 2nd time in the course of the pandemic. Dining places ended up also purchased to go back again to a 50% restricted ability, down from 75%.

Confront mask specifications ended up also issued in Tarrant County and the metropolitan areas of Denton and Pink Oak (Ellis County) this 7 days. McKinney Mayor George Fuller claimed officers will examine an ordinance on Monday.