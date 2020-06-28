Dallas County Judge Asks Governor For New ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Order Or Ability To Issue One – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is contacting on Gov. Greg Abbott to situation more orders in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 scenarios, such as a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” get and a statewide encounter mask prerequisite.

The point out has observed a spike in new scenarios just lately throughout its reopening approach. In reaction to the surge, Abbott halted any more reopening phases final 7 days.

On Friday, Abbott also requested bars to near for the 2nd time throughout the pandemic and for dining establishments to go back again to a 50% restricted potential, down from 75%. Elective surgical procedures that are not instantly important have been also stopped in Dallas, Harris, Travis and Bexar counties.

Even so, Jenkins explained he has despatched a letter to Abbott, inquiring for more motion. In the letter, Jenkins explained if Abbott can not situation the advised orders, then he is inquiring for the potential to get these at the neighborhood amount.

Jenkins questioned for the pursuing orders to just take area:

Reinstitute “Stay Home, Stay Safe” for 30 times

Common masking/bodily distancing that is enforced with fines statewide or at the very least regionally.

Restrict functions/predicaments wherever people congregate

Firms that can keep get the job done from house or bodily distancing could stay open up at 50% potential (this sort of as skilled providers that permit for an personal to get the job done isolated in an office environment)

Lower indoor gatherings to a 10 human being restrict with required masking and bodily distancing

Sustain out of doors functions to a restrict of 100 with required masking and bodily distancing

Dining establishments to be shut other than for just take-out or out of doors seating only with bodily distancing

Shut bowling alleys, arcades, live shows, film theaters, fitness centers (to incorporate yoga and spin studios, and so on.), team youth sporting activities, community swimming pools, working day camps, and other social venues or routines that do not permit stringent bodily distancing or masks to be strictly worn (i.e., cigar bars)

Sustain bar closures

Daycare can stay open up for necessary employees only with CDC masking and security policies

“I made my peace early on during this crisis to always follow the science and our public health experts. I recommend that you enact these requirements statewide, or at the very least, regionally. If not, please rescind your prior order restricting local control and allow Dallas County to implement the above recommendations in an effort to slow the spread of the rampant and devastating COVID-19 virus. Lives depend on swift actions,” Jenkins wrote in the letter.

Dallas County documented document-highs for a few straight times with 496 on Friday, 561 on Saturday and 570 on Sunday.