Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Soak in Some Sun By the Sea

Cristiano Ronaldo is finding his day-to-day dose of Vitamin D.

The 35-12 months-aged soccer star was spotted shirtless and glistening even though soothing with his partner in crime Georgina Rodriguez. The two, amid a near-knit team of close friends, ended up hanging out on a boat in Sunday, June 28, in Portofino, Italy.

In pictures taken of the soccer participant, Cristiano was noticed in only a pair of limited white swimming trunks, getting a dip in and out of the h2o. His 26-12 months-aged girlfriend was pictured close by, rocking a black gown with geometric designs, smiling and keeping up her telephone.

Final 7 days, Cristiano shared a picture of himself on a balcony in Torino, Italy and wrote, “Enjoying this beautiful sunset.”

Cristiano and Georgina 1st started courting in 2017 and soon soon after, the two welcomed their 1st kid alongside one another, daughter Alana Martina. Since then, Georgina has also stepped into the position of mom for his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The two also share twins Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, who ended up born through surrogate.