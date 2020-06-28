City Girls’ Yung Miami Dressing Up to the Nines for Ex Jai Wiggins’ Funeral

Instagram

Sharing pictures from her infant daddy’s funeral, the ‘Twerk’ raptress is noticed putting on a revealing white variety whilst posing with her son Jai Wiggins Jr. and upcoming to a black hearse.

Yung Miami has attended a funeral assistance for her ex Jai Wiggins, virtually two months soon after he is documented useless of alleged capturing. On Saturday, June 27, the City Ladies member took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the funeral.

In one particular snap, Yung, whose authentic title is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, posed with her son, Jai Wiggins Jr. They wore all-white outfits, with the raptress dressing up to the nines in a lace lengthy-sleeve top rated with a extremely-plunging neckline, and a skirt with a thigh-substantial slit.

In a different photo, she leaned on the black hearse carrying Jai’s casket. She was seemingly nevertheless in disbelief in excess of the devastating reduction, crafting in the caption of the submit, “Woke up thought I was dreaming.”

Yung also shared on her Instagram Tales some pictures from the assistance. “Damn Jai [a heartbroken emoji] Damnnnnn,” she captioned a shot of the hearse with Jai’s casket inside of. In a different photo, she was going for walks with her son and other household associates who ended up attending the funeral.

In the meantime, a 3rd pic reveals her standing upcoming to Jai’s casket, which was opened, at the assistance. Owing to the nevertheless ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most of the attendees ended up putting on encounter masks as safeguards.

Information of Jai capturing broke before in June, but particulars of the incident keep on being scarce. Yung did not right away respond to the studies, but his sister who goes by @juicydelise on Instagram, hinted at the time that he was nevertheless alive.

Yung mourned Jai’s dying on June 15, crafting “Damn Jai I can’t believe you gone,” alongside with a picture of his infant daddy and their son Jai Jr. In the meantime, her City Ladies groupmate JT a.k.a. Jatavia Johnson remembered him in her personal Instagram submit. “Damn this hurts writing this, I’ve been trying to out think this situation but it’s so heavy on my heart!” she wrote in the caption of the submit that includes Jai’s selfie. “You was such a good person! We really grew up together never in a million years I saw this for you!”

“Since day 1 with ANY situation you stepped up! Heart of gold & a smile that would light up any room since I’ve known you I only seen you act crazy about one person soooooooo many memories! So many! Bro I can go on & on but these tears got my fingers slipping. Love you so much & I promise to be there for caresha & baby jai. Forever!!!! I can hear you saying ‘day 1 don’t switch up you know we family!’ Yes jai we are, family forever,” she concluded.