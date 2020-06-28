Chloe x Halle Leave Us Wanting More After Impressive 2020 BET Awards Performance

What time is it, you inquire? It can be the Ungodly Hour.

It can be no shock that Chloe x Halle made jaws fall with their extraordinary efficiency for the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday evening. Creating their duet even far more unforgettable? The dynamic duo performed two music off their new album, Ungodly Hour.

1st, the songstresses belted out the lyrics to their primary keep track of, “Forgive Me.” The vocal team was correctly coordinated in matching, but not similar, black latex ensembles—which labored correctly with the rightfully self-confident tune.

The strong efficiency of the separation keep track of highlighted the duo’s pitch ideal harmonies, as properly as, their subtly sensual moves.

Shortly soon after, they performed “Do It,” which has arguably been 1 of the most significant hits off their newest album. For the exclusive situation, the sister duo dressed up in extremely-stylish ensembles that are worthy of awards all on their possess. Halle Bailey slipped into an all-white outfit, such as parachute cargo trousers, a bralette and a cropped jacket.

Chloe Bailey donned one thing uniquely various but nonetheless kept the exact same vibe as her young sister’s glance. The 21-yr-outdated singer also rocked an all-white glance, but hers highlighted a crop best with fringe and parachute cargo trousers.