child sexual abuse survivors to miss out on compensation scheme

The Jehovah’s Witnesses refuses to sign up for even with the threatened motion and authorized provider Knowmore expects other survivors will also miss out mainly because the organisation dependable for their abuse has not signed up.

“This will result in survivors receiving nothing,” Knowmore principal attorney Anna Swain instructed AAP.

Establishments have experienced two many years to choose into the redress scheme, with some Knowmore purchasers stating “they’re punishing us” or “they’re waiting for us to die”.

Some survivors child sexual abuse will miss out on compensation if some organisations fall short to indicator up the deadline for the countrywide redress scheme. (Getty Illustrations or photos/EyeEm)

“A number of survivors have passed away while they have been waiting for this deadline date,” Ms Swain explained.

Ms Swain explained some survivors experienced intentionally lodged programs even with understanding an establishment like the Jehovah’s Witnesses experienced no intention of signing up for.

“They’re doing it to really be able to say you did this and if you don’t join you need to be named and shamed for all of the harm that you allowed to happen,” she explained.

“They’re doing it for the unheard voices, to bring awareness about those institutions that are continuing to say that they did nothing wrong or that they can’t really be accountable.”

The Jehovah’s Witnesses explained the faith does not have the institutional configurations that the voluntary redress scheme is intended to protect and it will not sign up for.

“The Jehovah’s Witnesses have not sponsored any programs or activities that separate children from their parents at any ,” it explained in a assertion to AAP.

The assertion explained the Jehovah’s Witnesses did not run boarding or Sunday faculties, did not have youth teams, choirs or sponsor any systems for kids, nor operate youth centres.

A file image from 2018 of Primary Minister Scott Morrison, correct, through the Nationwide Apology to Victims and Survivors of Institutional Baby Sexual Abuse in the Good Corridor at Parliament Home. (AAP)

“Jehovah’s Witnesses simply do not have the institutional settings that result in children being taken into their care, custody, supervision, control or authority.”

Much less than 10 redress scheme candidates have referred to the Jehovah’s Witnesses, it explained.

“Jehovah’s Witnesses have responded and will carry on to react specifically to specific statements for redress in a caring, good, and principled fashion, getting into thing to consider the exceptional instances of each and every declare.

“The faith of Jehovah’s Witnesses also gives religious consolation and help to child abuse victims and their people.”

Peak sporting bodies like the Australian Olympic Committee have dedicated to signing up for the scheme, alongside with sporting teams investigated by the child abuse royal fee this sort of as Swimming Australia and Tennis NSW.