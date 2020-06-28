Chase Rice Faces Backlash After Playing at Concert With Thousands of Fans Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Nation singer Chase Rice returned to the phase for a live performance in Petros, Tennessee, and is struggling with backlash following hundreds of followers had been noticed not sporting experience masks or practising social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, June 27, Rice shared footage from the live performance to his Instagram Tales of followers singing together to “Eyes on You” and wrote, “We back.” From the appears of the video clips, individuals in the group did not surface to be sporting masks.

In accordance to TMZ, the 34-12 months-aged singer held his 1st demonstrate in months at a previous jail-turned-function centre referred to as the Brushy Mountain Point out Penitentiary in Tennessee, introducing that the location can keep up to 10,000 live performance goers.

This afternoon, the Brushy Mountain Team instructed E! Information that “all local requirements were abided by for the recent concert and numerous precautions were taken.”

They additional that they “drastically reduced” the optimum location capability of 10,000 to four,000 optimum capability, which they claimed was “lower than the state’s advisement of 50%.” The night time of the live performance noticed “less than 1,000 in attendance Saturday night providing ample space in the outdoor lawn area for fans to spread out to their own comfort level,” claimed the Brushy Mountain Team in the assertion.

In the long run, fans were not also content on social media about Rice’s determination to host a live performance amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. On Twitter, one particular person claimed, “Chase Rice just played a concert to an enormous crowd of unmasked fans here in Tennessee. For once, I am at a loss for words.”