Carrie Underwood Has the Best Response After Reese Witherspoon is Mistaken for Her

Everyone’s bought a doppelgänger.

On Sunday, June 28, Reese Witherspoon shared on Twitter that a admirer arrived up to her and baffled her for state singer Carrie Underwood.

“To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood,” the Minor Fires In all places actress wrote on the social media system. “You officially made my day!”

The “Two Black Cadillacs” singer caught a wind of Witherspoon’s tweet and replied to her fellow doppelgänger, composing, “YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!”

On top rated of that, the female who allegedly mistook Witherspoon for Underwood took to Twitter to share her operate-in with the Lawfully Blonde actress on TikTok.

“Okay, so craziest things just happened. I’m with my husband eating at a BBQ place and I swear I see a lady with her husband and kid,” TikTok person Noha Hamid stated in the online video. “I’m like, that looks just like a celebrity and I’m trying to think who… and I’m like, ‘Who? Carrie Underwood?'”