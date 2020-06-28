Cam Newton reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Patriots

The Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal with quarterback Cam Newton, in accordance to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The 31-yr-outdated Newton, the initial general decide in the 2011 NFL Draft, was unveiled this previous March by the Carolina Panthers. About the program of his 9-yr NFL occupation, Newton has accomplished 60 p.c of his passes, for 29,041 yards, 182 touchdowns, and 108 interceptions. He received the league’s MVP award in 2015.
Newton, who comes in New England just months immediately after Tom Brady remaining for Tampa Bay as a free of charge agent, will be part of a quarterback home that incorporates Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.
This tale will be up-to-date.