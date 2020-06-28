Cam Newton reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Patriots

The Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal with quarterback Cam Newton, in accordance to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 31-yr-outdated Newton, the initial general decide in the 2011 NFL Draft, was unveiled this previous March by the Carolina Panthers. About the program of his 9-yr NFL occupation, Newton has accomplished 60 p.c of his passes, for 29,041 yards, 182 touchdowns, and 108 interceptions. He received the league’s MVP award in 2015.