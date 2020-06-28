Cam Newton joining Patriots on 1-year contract, reports say

A Patriots-Cam Newton partnership felt inescapable right after Tom Brady remaining New England for the Buccaneers and the Panthers produced Newton about the identical time in March. Effectively, “inevitable” lasted a few months, but the sides last but not least have gotten jointly.

New England has agreed to a one particular-12 months agreement with the free of charge-agent quarterback, in accordance to a number of reports Sunday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted the offer is “incentive-laden” and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted the agreement was a “bare minimum” offer, and then extra that the offer could be well worth up to $seven.five million.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, was minimal to two online games final year with the Panthers since of a Lisfranc damage to his foot. He has also dealt with knee and shoulder accidents in latest a long time. He has been submitting exercise routine video clips throughout his free of charge-agent interval to present he is in shape.

Wellness eager, Newton would be poised to provide as the quick-expression substitution for Brady. Younger QB Jarrett Stidham has been touted as the starter this offseason, backed up by longtime Pats reserve Brian Hoyer.