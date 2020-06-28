Cam Newton joining Patriots on 1-year contract, reports say

A Patriots-Cam Newton partnership felt inescapable soon after Tom Brady remaining New England for the Buccaneers and the Panthers produced Newton all around the identical time in March. Nicely, “inevitable” lasted a few months, but the sides lastly have gotten jointly.

New England has agreed to a just one-calendar year agreement with the free of charge-agent quarterback, in accordance to several reports Sunday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted the offer is “incentive-laden” and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted the agreement was a “bare minimum” offer, and then additional that the offer could be value up to $seven.five million.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, was restricted to two online games past time with the Panthers simply because of a Lisfranc injuries to his foot. He has also dealt with knee and shoulder accidents in new several years. He has been submitting work out movies for the duration of his free of charge-agent interval to display he is healthy.

Well being ready, Newton would be poised to provide as the limited-expression substitute for Brady. Younger QB Jarrett Stidham has been touted as the starter this offseason, backed up by longtime Pats reserve Brian Hoyer.