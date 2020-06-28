Home Local News Boulder reinstates fee for using disposable bags –

Boulder grocery merchants will when yet again demand clients for disposable bags, reinstating the 10-cent fee that was suspended in March in excess of worries that reusable bags could unfold coronavirus.

Town officers not long ago acquired assistance from Boulder County Community Wellness that there was a lower chance of spreading COVID-19 by reusable bags, claimed spokesperson Alexis Bullen. The adjust is powerful Wednesday.

Community Wellness spokesperson Chana Goussetis cited Food items and Drug Administration assistance on grocery buying, which states that consumers who use reusable bags must cleanse or clean them immediately after every single use.

Bullen claimed the town has no ideas to pause the bag fee in the long term unless of course community overall health assistance modifications.

