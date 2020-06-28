Bangladesh’s northern regions brace for monsoon floods

Abdur Rahim, a catastrophe administration formal in northern Sirajganj district, claimed about 50,000 households have by now been influenced immediately after the Jamuna River swelled.

“If the waters continue to rise, many areas will go underwater,” he claimed. “The signs are not good.”

In other sections of the north, h2o amounts in some big rivers, such as the Teesta and the Dharla, have risen owing to significant rainfall in the previous several times, inundating several places in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Gaibandha and Kurigram districts, in accordance to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Heart. The location is impoverished and most individuals farm for a residing.

Arifuzzman Bhuiyan, an engineer with the warning heart, claimed Sunday that waters would keep on to inundate reduced-lying places in excess of the following 7 days, influencing croplands and residences.

He claimed officers ended up checking the circumstance so that the govt can just take motion to try out to mitigate the effect.

Hefty rainfall in India’s Meghalaya and Assam states and in close by sections of Bangladesh have activated flash floods. Bangladesh and India share 54 transboundary rivers.

Bangladesh, a delta country of 160 million individuals, has seasoned devastating floods in excess of the yrs, with hundreds of countless numbers of individuals dropping their residences and land. The region, which is crisscrossed by 230 rivers, is susceptible to tropical cyclones and gets monsoon rains in between June and Oct each calendar year, typically top to floods.