Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Pack on PDA at Her ‘Midsommar’ Birthday Party

The ‘Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I am Bored’ singer celebrates her 27th birthday with her household, shut buddies, and boyfriend Dalton Gomez as she throws a ‘Midsommar’-themed get together.

Ariana Grande was surrounded by cherished types as she marked her 27th birthday with a “Midsommar“-themed get together.

The “7 Rings” hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday, June 26, 2020 to share a assortment of images taken by pal Alfredo Flores from her get together, displaying her putting on an elaborate floral crown and coordinating floral cape.

Amongst the snaps had been glimpses of the “Rain on Me” hitmaker’s mum Joan Grande, father Ed Butera, brother Frankie Grande, and his boyfriend Hale Leon. In a single photograph, Ariana receives a kiss on the cheek from boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Soon after counting down to her huge working day before in the 7 days on social media, the star was inundated with messages from buddies, supporting her rejoice her particular working day.

Amongst the nicely-wishers was “Midsommar” star Florence Pugh, who took to the responses on a single of Ariana’s posts, producing, “Happy birthday sweetheart. You can have the Mayqueen title today.”