Apple showcases iOS 14, Realme launches new phones, Poco X2 price increased and more in top tech news of the week

3 Android telephones have obtained a hike in their costs not long ago. These include things like two Realme telephones- Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C3 and Poco X2 smartphone. Publish the price enhance, Poco X2’s top-finish variant with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 21,499. When the other variants 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB retail at Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively.

In the same way, Realme has increased price of Narzo 10A by Rs 500 and it now expenditures Rs eight,999. Realme C3, on the other hand, has obtained a price hike of Rs one,000 and can now be acquired at Rs eight,999. Simply click to read through complete tale