Anthony Mackie Calls Marvel ‘Racist’ for Lack of Black Filmmakers in MCU Franchise

WENN

The Falcon depicter criticizes Marvel bosses for employing predominantly white filmmakers for their superhero films and getting black filmmakers only for ‘Black Panther’.

Anthony Mackie has taken intention at his Marvel movie bosses for failing to include things like black filmmakers in any of their films.

The actor, who has starred in many Marvel movies as Falcon, will reprise the purpose in Disney+’s approaching “The Falcon and the Winter season Soldier“, but that has not stopped him shining a mild on racism at the leading.

For the duration of a new dialogue with actor Daveed Diggs for Range, Mackie claims, “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.”

“We have experienced just one Black producer his identify was Nate Moore. He developed Black Panther. But then when you do Black Panther, you have a black director, black producer, a black costume designer, a black stunt choreographer. And I am like, that is much more racist than nearly anything else. Simply because if you only can seek the services of the black persons for the black film, are you indicating they are not excellent ample when you have a primarily white forged?”

But Mackie won’t want Marvel bosses offering everyone preferential remedy in the long run, insisting, “Hire the best person for the job, even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men. Fine. I’m cool with those numbers for the next 10 years because it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their resume to get them other jobs. If we’ve got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out. And that’s something as leading men that we can go in and push for.”