Andy Murray urges rankings rethink when tennis resumes

Andy Murray mentioned tennis’ determination-makers will have to “think long and hard” about the rankings program as the previous earth variety a single predicted several of his fellow pros will have to decide and select amid the prime-tier functions.

A variety of tournaments have been switched to afterwards in the calendar year thanks to the calendar staying place on maintain since of coronavirus, with the clay courtroom swing now subsequent the US Open up, scheduled to operate from 31 August to 13 September.

The French Open up is established to get spot only a fortnight soon after the closing matches at Flushing Meadows have been concluded at the rear of shut doorways, with large-profile Masters functions in Madrid and Rome in involving.

Murray tipped some of his rivals to prioritise grand slams and, for illustration, skip the Madrid Masters which follows instantly soon after the US Open up, a likelihood which could see gamers shedding factors they gained from very last calendar year.

Talking soon after his semi-closing defeat in the Fight of the Brits exhibition party on Saturday, Murray mentioned: “It truly is tough and I feel they will have to feel very long and difficult about what they are likely to do with the rating factors.

“It truly is not risk-free for gamers to go from the semis or closing in New York, quarters even, and then you might be actively playing on the Tuesday in Madrid at altitude on the clay courtroom, when gamers have not competed for a really very long .

“You might be likely to have the possible in which a whole lot of prime gamers are not competing at several of the most significant functions.

“None of the prime gamers have competed a 7 days in advance of a slam. The rankings, if you can retain the factors as they are, could get a little bit skewed.”

Murray – who indicated he will upcoming contend at the Citi Open up in Washington, scheduled to start out on 14 August, marking the resumption of the ATP Tour – has a possible resolution.

He extra: “It may well be worthy of perhaps wanting at a two-calendar year rating for the staying so that the fellas who did very well very last calendar year and are not equipped to protect their factors appropriately are not punished.

“That would be reasonable, but which is the condition that the tour is in. It truly is particularly tough (on the rankings aspect) but high-quality for the functions to go in advance.

“There are huge tournaments each and every one 7 days and it really is likely to be really tough for gamers that are profitable constantly to dedicate to that several functions. I just feel we need to have to be a little bit watchful with the rankings.”