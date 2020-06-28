Anaheim Firefighter Returns Home After Month-Long Battle With Coronavirus, 1 Firefighter Remains In ICU – Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An Anaheim firefighter was last but not least produced from the medical center on Saturday soon after a very long fight with coronavirus.

Capt. Joseph Aldecoa was 1 of 7 Anaheim firefighters who examined constructive and amongst two who experienced to be taken to the intense treatment device for troubles.

“Today is just a day of pure joy,” explained Capt. Rob Lester, President of the Anaheim Firefighters Affiliation.

Aldecoa, a 19-12 months veteran firefighter, battled with coronavirus for a thirty day period, and for 1 7 days, he stayed in the ICU.

“That’s one of the mysteries of this disease is when it hits you, it seems to hit you particularly hard for sometimes no reason. They can find and that recovery is tough,” explained Anaheim Hearth Division spokesperson Shane Carringer.

Aldecoa’s household explained he’s been encouraging them to keep protected and acquire safety measures so they do not have to combat for their lifestyle like he has experienced to in excess of the previous handful of months.

“He keeps saying it over and over again to take it seriously. He took it seriously and took he precautions and still got it so… you just don’t know how it would affect you,” explained his Aldecoa’s niece Vanessa.

Capt. David Baker is the only remaining Anaheim firefighter who is hospitalized, and he is presently in the ICU. At the commencing of his occupation, Baker was highlighted in a 1993 poster of Mickey Mouse seeking up at a firefighter.

Orange County has described 540 new coronavirus circumstances as of Saturday and no new fatalities. A full of 12,462 circumstances and 323 fatalities have been recorded in O.C.